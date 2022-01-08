Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.