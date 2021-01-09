 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert