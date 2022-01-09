For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
