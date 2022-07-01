Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.