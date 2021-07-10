Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.