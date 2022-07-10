 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

