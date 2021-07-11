Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makin…