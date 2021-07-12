This evening in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
