Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

