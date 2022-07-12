This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
