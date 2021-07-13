For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makin…