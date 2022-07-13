This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't …
The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are …