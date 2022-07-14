Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.