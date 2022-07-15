Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of intense flooding in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, where more than 100 homes were damaged.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't …