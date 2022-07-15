 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

