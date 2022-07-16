Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of intense flooding in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, where more than 100 homes were damaged.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.