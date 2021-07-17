Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.