Waynesboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
