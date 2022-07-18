This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of intense flooding in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, where more than 100 homes were damaged.
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…