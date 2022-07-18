 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

