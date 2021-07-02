For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
