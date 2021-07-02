 Skip to main content
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

