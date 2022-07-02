 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

