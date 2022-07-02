Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
