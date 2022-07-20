This evening in Waynesboro: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of intense flooding in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, where more than 100 homes were damaged.
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Toda…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…