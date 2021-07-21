 Skip to main content
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

