This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and …
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …