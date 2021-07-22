 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert