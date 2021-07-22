Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.