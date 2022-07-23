This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
GRUNDY, Va. — Authorities confirmed everyone has now been accounted for and there have been no fatalities from the Tuesday night flooding that swept through a 30-mile stretch of Buchanan County.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
GRUNDY, Va. – Members of Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team encountered near total destruction after flood waters ravaged parts of Buchanan County Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday,…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Toda…
This is continuing Times-Dispatch coverage of intense flooding in southwestern Virginia's Buchanan County, where more than 100 homes were damaged.