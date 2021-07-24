 Skip to main content
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

