Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
The Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rai…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and …
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …