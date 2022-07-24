Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.