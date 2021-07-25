This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
