This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
