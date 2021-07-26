Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.97. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
