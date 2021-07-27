Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The are…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.