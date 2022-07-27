This evening in Waynesboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
