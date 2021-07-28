Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
