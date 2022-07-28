Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.