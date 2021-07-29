Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.