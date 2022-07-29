Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
