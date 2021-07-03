Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.