Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Friday. I…