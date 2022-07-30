Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
