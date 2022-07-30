 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

