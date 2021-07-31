For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
