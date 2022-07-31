Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
