Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jul. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

