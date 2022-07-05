Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.