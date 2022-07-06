Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.