Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.