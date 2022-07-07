Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.