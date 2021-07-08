Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.