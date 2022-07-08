 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

