For the drive home in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
