Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.