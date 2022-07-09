This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
