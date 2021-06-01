 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert