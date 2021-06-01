Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro