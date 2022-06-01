Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.